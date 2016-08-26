Ladycats win suspended match with CNE 2-1

The Blanchester girls soccer team defeated Clermont Northeastern 2-1 Thursday in a game that ended prematurely because of a lighting malfunction at Barbour Memorial Field.

“With 15 minutes remaining, the visitor side field lights malfunctioned and went dark, so play was suspended,” BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said.

Ballinger added, “The suspended games, according to OHSAA, are complete and the final score stands. Ohio soccer rules stipulate that any time a complete half is played and conditions make it impossible to play, the game is complete and the score is final.”

The result places Blanchester at 2-0 on the season.

Merri Lindsey scored first giving the Ladycats a 1-0 lead. Lindsey finished off a rebound following a corner kick just five minutes into the match, Ballinger said.

While Blanchester had an 11-3 advantage in shots in the first half, the Lady Rockets tied the match with 18 minutes remaining.

The Ladycats responded with a goal less than two minutes later when Bekah Sams “flicked a header back post for the lead off of a Chloe Caplinger looping cross,” Ballinger said.

The lights went off shortly after and the match was suspended.

Regan Ostermeier had five saves for Blanchester. Ballinger said Lindsey in the midfield, and Mckenzie Hamm and Mckenzie Miller on defense played “inspired.”

