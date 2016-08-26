Hillsboro hands Wilmington girls soccer 4-2 loss

Wilmington rallied from a halftime deficit Thursday but couldn’t hold off Hillsboro in losing a South Central Ohio League girls soccer match at Alumni Field, 4-2.

Hillsboro scored three minutes into the match and led 2-0 at halftime.

Bridgette Thompson started the comeback trail when she served a corner kick that Jasmine Jamiel cashed in midway through the second half.

Jamiel then assisted an Autumn Housh goal just five minutes later to tie the match at 2-2.

The Lady Indians, however, scored on the ensuring kickoff to take a 3-2 lead.

“We didn’t pressure the ball immediately upon kick-off and it cost us,” WHS coach Kerry Lewis said.

Hillsboro scored with one second remaining for the two-goal margin.

“We got off to a slow start once again but the girls played great in the second half,” Lewis said. “We’re very young and the kids make outstanding improvements from half to half and game to game. We’re much better now than we were three weeks ago and we were much better tonight in the last 40 minutes. Tough loss to a good team, but we’ll bounce back.”

