East Clinton comes up short at Batavia 26-21

BATAVIA – In a game delayed 30-minutes to start and 30 minutes at halftime, East Clinton opened its season with a 26-21 loss at Batavia.

Batavia built its lead and held off East Clinton with a whole lot of Maham. The Bulldogs’ 5-9, 170 scat back Austin Mahan jiggled, juked and hurdled his way around Astros for touchdowns of 52, 38 and 56 yards.

The 56-yarder gave the Bulldogs at 26-14 lead with 6:54 left in the game and appeared to put it out of reach for the Astros. It came after a Batavia interception that looked to be an EC completion because of simultaneous possession.

EC did pull within 26-21 on the following drive. It couldn’t get the ball back for a chance to win the game.

Each team had the ball once in the opening quarter. Batavia marched 79 yards before fumbling on the EC 1. The Astros made the Bulldogs pay 99 yards later with a nifty 26-yard back shoulder touchdown toss and grab from Brendan Jenkins to Wyatt Floyd.

Mahan’s first touchdown and a touchdown pass from Scaggs to Fluegel sandwiched an EC fumble, capping a harrowing 22-second span midway through the second quarter for the Astros that saw their touchdown lead turn into a touchdown deficit.

The Astros got a couple points back 3:00 before halftime with a safety after penalties pinned the Bulldogs on their 2.

East Clinton also lead 14-13 midway through the third quarter after Floyd’s second INT of the contest led to an Austin Hanners 1-yard plunge.

SUMMARY

August 26, 2016

@Batavia Holman Stadium

Batavia 26 East Clinton 21

EC 06.02.06.07…..21

BA 00.13.06.07…..26

First Quarter

EC – Floyd 26 pass from Jenkins (Kick failed), :42.9.

Second Quarter

BAT – Maham 52 run (Fluegel kick), 7:09.

BAT – Fluegel 23 pass from Scaggs (Kick failed), 6:47.

EC – Safety, 3:06.

Third Quarter

EC – Hanners 1 run (Conversion failed), 6:39.

BAT – Maham 38 run (Conversion failed), 4:27.

Fourth Quarter

BAT – Mahan 56 run (Fluegel kick), 6:54.

EC – Osburn 4 run (Arellano kick), 5:41.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_connor_evansME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_connor_floydME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_floydcatchME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_hanners_livingstonME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_hannersleapsME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_hannersrunsME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_mess_knell_jenkinsME-1.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_mihalikME-1.jpg Tyler Collins, 21, leaps to break up a potential Batavia pass in the first quarter of Friday night’s game. East Clinton lost to Batavia 26-21. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_TylerCollinsME-1.jpg Tyler Collins, 21, leaps to break up a potential Batavia pass in the first quarter of Friday night’s game. East Clinton lost to Batavia 26-21. Mark Huber | News Journal http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_FB1_ec_travisknellME-1.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.