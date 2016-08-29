Blanchester 7th, 8th volleyball splits with EC

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams split matches with East Clinton Saturday.

The seventh grade Ladycats were 16-25, 29-27, 25-12 winners.

Taylor Combs had 14 points, 12 straight in the decisive third set. She had seven aces. Sam Naylor had eight points and four aces. Daelyn Staehling had six points and three aces. Makenna Maddix had a kill.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had five points and two aces. Madison Creager had three points, two aces and two kills. Rianna Mueller had three points with two aces. Madison Coyle had two aces.

The eighth grade was defeated by EC 22-25, 26-24, 10-25.

Lana Roy had eight points, four aces, and a kill. Caili Baumann had seven points, two aces and two kills. Casey Kingsland had six points, four aces, three kills and four set assists.

Noelani Tongonan had six points, three aces, two kills and three assists. Destiny Waldron had three points and two aces. Maddie Wells had two points and one ace.