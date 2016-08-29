8-under 27 wins senior scramble at Majestic Springs

The team of Dan Cutter, Dick Reynolds, Randy Lewis and Bill Glaspey had an eight-under par 27 on the front nine at Majestic Springs Golf Club Wednesday and won the weekly senior scramble.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Dave Harp, Perry Gray, Rick Mitchell, Rick Parr, Rex Partlet

• 30: Jim Hilterbrandt, Jack Earley, Don Sicurella

• 31: Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross, Bob Sargent, Rick Hollen

• 32: Tim Martin, French Hatfield, Bob Forry, Rick Neal

• 32: Jim Jones, Andy Morgan, Larry Donaldson, Ed Camp

• 33: Jim Faul, Dan Finders, Marty Coyle, Bernie Maphet