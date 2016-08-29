WHS girls 5th, CM 3 in top 17 at Finishtiming XC Classic

The Wilmington High School girls cross country team finished fifth Saturday at the hot and humid Finishtiming XC Classic at Wilmington College.

The Clinton-Massie girls did not have a full team but had the top two individuals among county competitors in the Div. II-III race.

AJ Houseman was 12th in 23:05.6 and Katie Hughes was 13th in 23:10.6.

For Wilmington, Kristin Vail was 22nd in 24:20.7.

Indian Hill won the girls race with 61 points while the Lady Hurricane had 134 points and was fifth. East Clinton was ninth overall with 239 points.

Rebecca Bevan was the top runner for the Lady Astros, placing 57th in 28:13.

SUMMARY

Aug 27, 2016

Finishtiming XC Classic

@Wilmington College

Team standings

Indian Hill 61 Chaminade-Julienne 74 Fenwick 93 Washington 124 Wilmington 134 Eastern Brown 135 Emmanuel Christian 144 Dayton Chritian 203 East Clinton 239 Hillsboro 245

Individual results (108 runners)

1, Maddy Garrison, WCH, 19:51; 12, AJ Houseman, CM, 23:05.6; 13, Katie Hughes, CM, 23:10.6; 17, Lilly Lentine, CM, 23:28.8; 22, Kristin Vail, WHS, 24:20.7; 29, Sarah Wright, WHS, 25:10.9; 34, Hailey Fugate, WHS, 25:42.9; 50, Heather Fryman, WHS, 27:22.1; 57, Rebecca Bevan, EC, 28:13; 61, Jessica Angst, WHS, 28:56; 64, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 29:13.2; 71, Brittney Wheeler, EC, 29:50; 72, Hannah Pickering, EC, 29:51.6; 76, Kerrigan Tofte, WHS, 30:14.4; 89, Alexandria Hughes, EC, 33:06.4; 90, Emilee Cross, EC, 33:08.1