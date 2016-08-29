Blanchester JH boys 2nd at Fayetteville Inv.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Blanchester Junior High School boys cross country team finished second Saturday at the Fayetteville Invitational.

On the girls side, Kenzie Kratzer ran 15:58 and improved her time by nearly 4:00, coach Phillip Jordan said.

For the boys, Brett Bandow was the first Wildcat to cross the line, finishing fifth in 11:56.

Carter Stevens was 11th in 12:23 and Brian Miller was 17th in 12:55. Jacob Hamm ran 13:04 and Taylor Cochran clocked a 13;25. Jacob Haun finished in 13:26 and Seth Akers ran 14:39.

The Blanchester Junior High School boys cross country, from left to right, Clayton Baker, Jacob Haun, Bryce Highlander, Brett Bandow, Brian Miller, Taylor Cochran, Nolan Gray, Carter Stevens, Seth Akers, Matthew Holland; back row, coach Phillip Jordan.