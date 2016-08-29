EC junior varsity volleyball wins over Blan in 2

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton High School reserve volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-21, 25-16 Saturday in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

Victoria Jamison had “a great game at the net with slowing the ball down on blocks and five kills,” coach Samantha McGraw said.

Kayla Hall had five kills for EC as well. Sierra Christian had two kills and an ace. Miranda Beener had four aces, 1 kill and two digs. Myah Jones had two aces and a kill.

Rylee Luttrell played well defensively, coach McGraw said, and finished with four digs and two aces. Camille Hughes had an ace and Marah Dunn chipped in with two digs.