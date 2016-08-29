Nielsen, Adkins, Davis win titles for WHS tennis team

With two bracket champions, the Wilmington High School tennis team finished second Saturday at the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament.

Clinton-Massie was fourth in the tournament. Hailey Clayborn at first singles and Anne Thompson at second singles both finished as runnersup on their respective courts.

For Wilmington, Brooklyn Nielsen won the third singles bracket, posting a 6-0, 6-2 win over Anna Muenchen of Kings in the championship match.

Kalista Adkins and Emily Davis took the second doubles title, defeating Colarselo and Gustin of Lebanon 6-0, 6-2 in the title match.

SUMMARY

August 27, 2016

Wilmington Invitational

@Wilmington High School

Team standings

Kings 37 Wilmington 36 Fairfield 27 Clinton-Massie 25 Lebanon 22 Little Miami 18 Western Brown 15 Glen Este 5

• 1st Singles

Veronica Ilg, W, def Kasi Boyd, WB, 8-3; was def by Haley Guerin, K, 6-1, 6-0; def Brooke Robertson, F, 6-1, 6-3. Finished third

Hailey Clayborn, CM, def Catiebeth Stamper, LM, 8-2; def Brooke Robertson, F, 6-4, 6-0; was def by Haley Guerin, K, 2-6, 0-6. Finished second

• 2nd Singles

Sophie Reed def Laura Griggs, LM, 8-5; was def by Amaya Turner, F, 6-2, 6-0; was def by Savannah Watiker, K, 6-2, 0-6, 10-12. Finished third

Anne Thompson, CM, def Becca Carroll, WB, 8-0; def Savannah Watiker, K, 6-2, 6-2; was def by Amaya Turner, F, 0-6, 6-7(5). Finished second

• 3rd Singles

Brooklyn Nielsen, W, won by forfeit over GE; def Nicole Bowles, F, 6-3, 6-4; def Anna Muenchen, K, 6-0, 6-2. Finished first

Morgan Edgar, CM, was def by Anna Muenchen, K 2-8; won by forfeit over GE; was def by Cameryn Anderson, LM, 5-8. Finished sixth

• 1st Doubles

Allie Kees, Katie Schroeder, W, def Carruthers, Stinchcomb, CM, 8-5; def Reese, Shulte, F, 6-1, 6-3; were def by Kaesemeyer, Reich, K, 3-6, 2-6. Finished second

Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb, CM, were def by Kees, Schroeder, W, 5-8; def Davis, Hardesty, LM, 9-7; def O’Hara, Roades, WB, 8-6. Finished fifth

• 2nd Doubles

Kalista Adkins, Emily Davis, W, def Dade, Reese, F, 8-2; def Noyes, Hardesty, LM, 6-4, 6-0; def Colarselo, Gustin, L, 6-0, 6-2. Finished first

Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly, CM, were def by Noyes, Hardesty, LM, 4-8; won by forfeit over GE; def Fox, Bradshaw, WB, 8-6. Finished fifth

