The Blanchester boys golf team was defeated by Goshen 184 to 210 Monday afternoon in a non-league match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Garrett Gray of Goshen was the match medalist, shooting a 1-under par 34 on the front nine.

For the Wildcats, Clayton Guy led the way with a 45.

Connor Cook had a 50 for BHS and Aaron Anderson came in with a 53. Ashlin Benne had a 62.

