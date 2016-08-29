East Clinton edged by Hillsboro 3-2

HILLSBORO – The East Clinton tennis team dropped a tight 3-2 match Monday against Hillsboro in South Central Ohio League tennis action.

The Lady Astros drop to 1-3 on the year.

Kylee Hidy at first singles and the doubles team of Bella Walters and Haley Harrell posted wins for East Clinton. For Hidy and the doubles team, it was their second win of the season.

SUMMARY

August 29, 2016

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 3 East Clinton 2

Singles

• Kylee Hidy def Peyton Kidder 1-6, 6-2, 7-5

• Sydney Michael was def by Erin Clark 4-6, 4-6

• Cassie Parks was def by Breanna Fender 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Hannah Pickering, Shelby Michael were def by Jessica Moon, Abby Harmon 2-6, 2-6

• Bella Walters, Haley Harrell def Aiji Taylor, Morgan Kepler 6-4, 6-3

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-6.jpg