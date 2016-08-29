Falcon golfers drop Panthers at Majestic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team remained unbeaten in South Central Ohio League play Monday with a 21-shot win over Miami Trace.

In a match on the back nine at Majestic Springs Golf Club, the Falcons finished with 160 while the Panthers posted a 181.

Mitchell Creamer of MTHS was match medalist with a 35.

But the Falcons carded a pair of 38s atop their leaderboard. Keith Mineer and Max Carnevale both had 38s while Thomas Carter came in with a 41.

Cam Collett had a 43 for Massie and Caleb Enright and Drew Kienle both shot 49s.

