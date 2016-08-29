Clinton-Massie tennis cruises to 5-0 win over Little Miami

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team had no trouble Monday with Little Miami in a non-league match on the CMHS courts.

The Lady Falcons, 4-2 on the year, were easy 5-0 winners.

“The girls are playing really smart tennis right now,” coach Lynn Deatherage said. “We shuffled the lineup and found some new successful combinations. The freshman pair of (Raelee) Shultz and (Nina) Lazic performed well at second doubles and contributed to the win.”

The 1-2 combination of Hailey Clayborn and Anne Thompson were both victorious on Monday and were runnersup Saturday at the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament. Both are now 7-2 on the year.

August 29, 2016

@Clinton-Massie HS

Clinton-Massie 5 Little Miami 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn defeated M. Wilson 6-0, 6-1

• Anne Thompson defeated K. Misciarsci 6-0, 6-0

• Claire Carruthers defeated M. Thoma 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

• Amber Winemiller/Megan Wonderly defeated C. Wilson/A Yockey 6-1, 6-0

• Raelee Shultz/Nina Lazic defeated F. Phillips/D Silver 6-0, 6-1

Anne Thompson and Hailey Clayborn with their runnerup medals following Saturday’s Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_thompsonclayborn.jpg Anne Thompson and Hailey Clayborn with their runnerup medals following Saturday’s Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament.