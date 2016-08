CHILLICOTHE — Led by Zack Zeckser, the Wilmington High School boys golf team defeated Chillicothe Monday 171 to 201 in a South Central Ohio League match at the Chillicothe Country Club.

Zeckser posted a career-best 40 to lead the Hurricane to an 8-1 SCOL record with the win. Wilmington is 9-3 overall.

Hunter DeWeese followed Zeckser with a 43 while Jack Murphy, Drew Carey and Dylan Combs all carded 44s. Cam Smart had a 47.

Zack Zeckser http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_GLF_whsboys_zackzeckser.jpg Zack Zeckser