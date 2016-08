ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Despite a season-best team score, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team was defeated by Lebanon Tuesday afternoon at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Powered by four players with season-low scores, the Lady Falcons shot 174 on the par 35 front nine but the Lady Warriors came in with a 168.

Gabby Woods of CM had a 37 while Angela Miller carded a 43.

Kelsey Smith shot a 46 and a pair of players — Emma Filipkowski and Jezreel Forand — both had 48s. Taylor Kropp shot a 59.

