HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls golf team was defeated by Hillsboro 196 to 249 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Club.

Heather Fryman led the Lady Hurricane with a 52.

Lindsey Murphy shot a 59 and Carrie Robinson came in with a 68. Brooklyn Taylor had a 70 and Meredith Robinson posted a 71. Mady Steinmetz had a 78.

