WILLIAMSBURG — Nevan Coyle had a goal and an assist and two Blanchester goalkeepers combined to make nine saves as the Wildcats defeated Williamsburg 2-0 Tuesday night in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference boys soccer match at WHS.

Coyle scored a goal with an assist to Sam Schafer. Coyle then assisted on Jacob Burden’s goal.

Dakota Penquite made eight saves in goal and Wesley Mitchell made one as Blanchester improved to 3-0 on the year.

