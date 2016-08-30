’Cane tops Astros, now 6-0 in last 2 weeks

GREEN TOWNSHIP — For the sixth time in the last two weeks, the Wilmington High School boys golf team posted a victory.

On Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club, the Hurricane defeated East Clinton 172 to 199. Wilmington is 6-0 in the last two weeks, coach Philip Gilmore said.

“We’re playing consistent goal,” Gilmore said. “And now we are working to find a new gear, a step closer to the 161 we fired against Clinton-Massie.”

Jack Murphy was medalist with a 40.

Hunter DeWeese had a 42 and Zach Wyrick came in with a 43 to help the Hurricane. Dylan Combs finished with a 47 and Cameron Smart shot a 49. Zack Zeckser had a 52.

