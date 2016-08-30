WHS boys soccer trips Trace 3-1

The Wilmington High School boys soccer team defeated Miami Trace 3-1 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at Alumni Field.

The win puts the Hurricane at 3-1 on the year.

Sam Spirk had two goals and Charly Schumacher added one. Wyatt Kessler had two assists and Brady Henry had one.

Jalen Douglas made five saves in goal for WHS.

“We really had to grind out this win,” said WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie. “We came out a bit loose and the game plan wasn’t executed right away. Eventually we were able to get our groove together.”

Miami Trace scored a second half goal but Wilmington maintained control.

“What impressed us coaches was the adaptability of our team,” El-Macharrafie said. “We have guys who are beginning to counter very well to the oppositions play; including those guys who come off the bench. When you can use your depth to create energy and not lose ball skill or ‘know how’ you become a better team instantly.”

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-12.jpg