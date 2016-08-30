Washington comes out on top against East Clinton

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton volleyball team was defeated by Washington 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 8-25 Tuesday night in South Central Ohio League action.

“We battled with Washington,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “I am happy with the effort. They made Court House work for every single point. We’re working hard in every game.”

Logan Peterman had four aces, seven assists and 10 digs. Mindy Bean had three aces, give kills and six digs. Kenzie Campbell had two aces, five kills, five blocks and seven digs. Myah Jones had five assists and Carrie Pickering had a dig.

Lacey Peterman had four kills, three assists, three blocks and eight digs. Paige Lilly had an ace, seven kills, two blocks and 16 digs. Kaitlin Durbin had three kills, four blocks and eight digs. Kaitlyn Talbott had a block and two digs.

