Massie volleyball notches win over Hillsbor0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at the CM gym.

Jocelyn Burton had two kills and a block. Paige Burton had a kill. Patience Chowning had two digs. Haley Conley had a kill, nine assists, a dig and four aces. Faith Cottrell had a kill. Brooke Rose had three kills and two digs.

Tyler Greathouse had seven kills, six digs and four aces. Hannah Lisle had two aces. Savannah Meyers had a kill and five aces. Ashlie Miller had eight digs. Rylee Richardson had four digs and three aces.

