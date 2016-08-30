Blan 7th, 8th grade volleyball loses pair to Batavia

The Blanchester seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams were defeated by Batavia Tuesday evening.

The seventh grade lost 7-25, 16-25.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had four points with an ace. Daelyn Staehling had three aces. Taylor Combs and Madison Creager had one point each for the young Ladycats.

The eighth grade lost in three, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25.

Casey Kingsland led the Ladycats with 17 points, 11 aces, three kills and six assists. Caili Baumann had 12 service points, six aces, five kills and a block. Noelani Tongonan had five points, two aces and two assists.

Destiny Waldron had four service points, an ace, and a block. Madison Wells had two aces and a kill. Lana Roy had a point, a kill and two assists.