Lady Astros JV volleyball cages Blue Lions

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Washington 25-13, 9-25, 25-11 Tuesday night in South Central Ohio League play.

Coach Samantha McGraw said the Lady Astros made two changes going into the match and “they all adjusted and played well with one another.”

Miranda Beener had two ace. Tori Jamison had five kills at the net and Sidney Landrum had three kills, two aces and a dig. Sierra Christian and Kayla Hall had two aces and two digs each. Camille Hughes had two kills. Rylee Luttrell and Marah Dunn had one dig each.