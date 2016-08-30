Lady Hurricane doubles-up on Hillsboro 4-2

Bouncing back from a loss Saturday to Little Miami, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated Miami Trace 4-2 at Alumni Field in South Central Ohio League play.

“We dominated possession throughout the entire game,” WHS coach Kerry Lewis said. “Even though we gave up two goals, this was our best defensive showing thus far. Our center-backs Jenna Victor and Sophie Burt played mistake-free soccer. Our outside-backs Claire Greenlees, Ashley Tissot and Bradeanna Arehart played their best game. We really focused on getting our outside backs up the field and into space. Our backs did a great job of stepping to the ball and closing down space.”

Jasmine Jamiel scored a pair of goals. Savannah Morgan and Bridgette Thompson had one goal each. Morgan, Autumn Housh and Greenlees recorded assists.

“Thompson played her best game of the year at center-mid.” said Lewis. “Bridgette controlled possession and repeatedly gave us offensive opportunities.

“Savannah created our best play of the year taking a pass from Jordan Snarr down the left side of the pitch and deep into their baseline. Savannah laid the ball back across the face of the goal to attacking striker Jasmine Jamiel for the easy score.”

Wilmington is 2-1 in the SCOL.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0929.jpg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0949.jpg