2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College volleyball

RECORD IN 2015

0-25 overall, 0-9 OAC

HEAD COACH

Timothy O’Brien, first year at WC

COACH’S RECORD

0-0

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Carol Bysak

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Kennedy Harshaw, Kara Short, Rebecca Harting

KEY NEWCOMERS

Alyssa McKenzie, Amber Rox, Morgan Householder, Lauren Fraysier

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Ariana Neff, Caitlin Pauley

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

The work ethic in the gym.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

The ability to adapt and learn on the fly. With such a young team this year they will have to learn to be flexible and adaptable.

OTHER THAN OUR TEAM, WHO WILL BE THE TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Heidelberg and Baldwin Wallace will be the teams to beat. Heidelberg will be returning many experienced players so they will be a tough team this year. After BW’s great recruiting class year he will have another young but now experienced group that will be very competitive.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

I am excited to get my first recruiting class into Wilmington College. Having nine freshmen combined with our returners from last year is very exciting. There is a new culture in the gym this year and the team is buying in. I’m looking forward to having a great season and for this team to make a significant progression this year.

SCHEDULE

Sept 1 UC-Clermont 7 pm @WC; Sept 6 Kenyon 7 pm @WC; Sept 7 Franklin 7 pm @WC; Sept 9 Berea 6 pm @MSJ; Sept 10 MSJ 11 am @MSJ; Sept 10 North Central 230 pm @MSJ; Sept 14 @Earlham 7 pm; Sept 15 @Ohio Christian 7 pm; Sept 16 Great Lakes Christian 6 pm @Manchester; Sept 16 Manchester 8 pm @Manchester; Sept 17 Governors State 11 am @Manchester; Sept 17 Indiana-Northwest 1 pm @Manchester; Sept 21 Berea 7 pm; Sept 30 Marietta 3 pm @WC; Sept 30 Albion 7 pm @WC

Oct 1 @John Carroll 1 pm; Oct 4 Capital @WC 7 pm; Oct 8 @Baldwin-Wallace 1 pm; Oct 11 Otterbein 7 pm @WC; Oct 14 @UC-Clermont 7 pm; Oct 15 Marietta 1 pm @Marietta; Oct 15 OU-Chillicothe 330 pm @Marietta; Oct 18 @Ohio Northern 7 pm; Oct 21 @Bluffton 7 pm; Oct 22 Mount Union 1 pm @WC; Oct 25 @Muskingum 7 pm; Sept 29 @Heidelberg 1 pm; Sept 29 Ohio Wesleyan 3 pm @Heidelberg.

The Wilmington College volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Jessica Hadley, Morgan Householder, Shelby Wright, Alyssa McKenzie, Summer Wilbur, Lauren Fraysier, Destiny Lang; back row, assistant coach Carol Bysak, Sydney Smith, Rebecca Harting, Kara Short, Amber Rox, Ileesha White, Baillie Diserio, Kennedy Harshaw, head coach Tim O’Brien. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_16VB_Team.jpg The Wilmington College volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Jessica Hadley, Morgan Householder, Shelby Wright, Alyssa McKenzie, Summer Wilbur, Lauren Fraysier, Destiny Lang; back row, assistant coach Carol Bysak, Sydney Smith, Rebecca Harting, Kara Short, Amber Rox, Ileesha White, Baillie Diserio, Kennedy Harshaw, head coach Tim O’Brien. Courtesy Photo

Compiled by Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

