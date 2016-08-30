2016 PREVIEW: Wilmington College volleyball

RECORD IN 2015
0-25 overall, 0-9 OAC
HEAD COACH
Timothy O’Brien, first year at WC
COACH’S RECORD
0-0
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Carol Bysak
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Kennedy Harshaw, Kara Short, Rebecca Harting
KEY NEWCOMERS
Alyssa McKenzie, Amber Rox, Morgan Householder, Lauren Fraysier
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Ariana Neff, Caitlin Pauley
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
The work ethic in the gym.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
The ability to adapt and learn on the fly. With such a young team this year they will have to learn to be flexible and adaptable.
OTHER THAN OUR TEAM, WHO WILL BE THE TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Heidelberg and Baldwin Wallace will be the teams to beat. Heidelberg will be returning many experienced players so they will be a tough team this year. After BW’s great recruiting class year he will have another young but now experienced group that will be very competitive.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
I am excited to get my first recruiting class into Wilmington College. Having nine freshmen combined with our returners from last year is very exciting. There is a new culture in the gym this year and the team is buying in. I’m looking forward to having a great season and for this team to make a significant progression this year.
SCHEDULE
Sept 1 UC-Clermont 7 pm @WC; Sept 6 Kenyon 7 pm @WC; Sept 7 Franklin 7 pm @WC; Sept 9 Berea 6 pm @MSJ; Sept 10 MSJ 11 am @MSJ; Sept 10 North Central 230 pm @MSJ; Sept 14 @Earlham 7 pm; Sept 15 @Ohio Christian 7 pm; Sept 16 Great Lakes Christian 6 pm @Manchester; Sept 16 Manchester 8 pm @Manchester; Sept 17 Governors State 11 am @Manchester; Sept 17 Indiana-Northwest 1 pm @Manchester; Sept 21 Berea 7 pm; Sept 30 Marietta 3 pm @WC; Sept 30 Albion 7 pm @WC
Oct 1 @John Carroll 1 pm; Oct 4 Capital @WC 7 pm; Oct 8 @Baldwin-Wallace 1 pm; Oct 11 Otterbein 7 pm @WC; Oct 14 @UC-Clermont 7 pm; Oct 15 Marietta 1 pm @Marietta; Oct 15 OU-Chillicothe 330 pm @Marietta; Oct 18 @Ohio Northern 7 pm; Oct 21 @Bluffton 7 pm; Oct 22 Mount Union 1 pm @WC; Oct 25 @Muskingum 7 pm; Sept 29 @Heidelberg 1 pm; Sept 29 Ohio Wesleyan 3 pm @Heidelberg.
Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports