Blanchester, Williamsburg tie 1-1 in girls soccer

WILLIAMSBURG — A scoreless second half led to a 1-1 tie Tuesday between Blanchester and Williamsburg in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference girls soccer action at WHS.

The tie puts the Ladycats at 2-0-1 on the year while Williamsburg moves to 1-1-1.

Williamsburg had control of the match early, BHS coach Kurt Ballinger said. The Clermont County Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead when Hope Schaljo “made a long run through the defense and chipped the charging keeper” for a goal.

Blanchester weathered the early storm, Ballinger noted, and evened the score at 1-1 with seven minutes remaining in the first half. Sierra Drake tallied her second goal of the year to make it 1-1.

Later in the first half, BHS had a penalty kick but failed to cash in on the opportunity.

In the second half, Williamsburg again controlled much of the possession, Ballinger said, but neither team scored.

Regan Ostermeier made 12 saves in goal for Blanchester, said Ballinger, and Merri Lindsey played another strong game in the midfield, the coach added.