WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Improving to 4-1 in league play, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Miami Trace 196 to 251 Wednesday in a South Central Ohio League match at The Golf Club at Quail Run.

The Lady Falcons are 7-3 overall.

Gabby Woods paced Clinton-Massie with a 6-over 42.

Kelsey Smith shot a 48 and Angela Miller carded a 50. Taylor Kropp came in with a 56 and Emma Filipkowski had a 60. Jezreel Forand shot a 62.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-20.jpg