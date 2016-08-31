WEEK 2 PREVIEW: Greenville to provide stiff test for Hurricane

Greenville will provide a stiff test for the Wilmington High School football team Friday night at Alumni Field.

“Greenville is your typical GWOC (Greater Western Ohio Conference) team,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “They are big, fast and physical. Their offensive line averages 265 pounds. Offensively, they can run it down your throat or they can spread you with their skill guys. They have a lot of athletes that fly around and make plays. Defensively, they are going to be physical and force us to pass the ball. They stop the run very well.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at home of the Hurricane.

Greenville opened with a 20-14 win at Eaton. The Green Wave ran 45 times for 202 yards and went 6-for-21 passing for 111 yards. Logan Eldridge led GHS with 94 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Kyle Phillips, quarterback, had a 54-yard scoring pass to Bradley Mead.

Erick Madison, a 6-3, 200-pound linebacker, led Greenville with 12 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Wilmington defeated Little Miami 42-14 in the opener.

Freshman Brady Evans was 6-for-10 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran seven times for 89 yards and two scores.

“It’s always good to start off with a win and I feel their confidence level took a couple of steps up,” Killen said. “We had such a brutal scrimmage schedule and we can preach to them ‘how close we are’ all we want but for them to go and handle business like that just solidified that saying.”

Adam Phelps and Dylan Beaugard both ran for 41 yards and a TD. Tony Merritt was Evans’ favorite target, hauling in three passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Chad Davis also caught a TD pass.

On defense, Preston Kessler had six tackles, including two sacks, and a fumble recovery. TraLee Joiners had four tackles, with two tackles for loss.

Wilmington held Little Miami to 211 yards total offense — 80 on the ground and 131 through the air

“We are getting closer to where I would like us to be (defensively),” Killen said. “With this being year three of us running this defense consistently, I feel like we are starting to get to the point where we can be more aggressive, with the kids not being completely out of control. Our front six is doing a nice job of attacking the run.”

It wasn’t all good for the Hurricane Friday night.

“We still need to be more consistent in all three phases and still need to grow up a lot,” Killen concluded.

Dylan Beaugard, 25, caught two passes for 37 yards and ran for 41 yards and a touchdown in last week's 42-14 Wilmington win over Little Miami.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

