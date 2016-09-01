Unbeaten Lady Lions give Ladycats first tennis loss

BLANCHESTER — In a battle of Southern Buckeye Conference tennis titans, unbeaten New Richmond outlasted Blanchester 4-1 Thursday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

The Ladycats are now 5-1 while the Lady Lions go to 7-0.

“New Richmond has an outstanding team,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We knew this would be the first true test we’ve had. Krista Reid and Taylor Cardarelli are an outstanding first and second singles combination, and their first doubles is really, really good. I thought we played well up and down the lineup. In the end, New Richmond was just too good.”

Megan Weber posted the lone BHS win at third singles.

“She has done such a terrific job for us at third singles this year and it was great seeing her tough-out the win,” Sexton said.

SUMMARY

September 1, 2016

@Blanchester High School

New Richmond 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

(Note: Winner listed first)

• Krista Reid (N) d. Brooke Honaker 6-1, 6-1

• Taylor Cardarelli (N) d. Emily Speakman 6-2, 6-2

• Megan Weber (B) d. Elise Bezold 6-3, 7-6(2)

Doubles

• Lily Cahall, Maria Stienmetz (N) d. Erin Wilson, Lilly Tedrick 6-3, 6-3

• Kara O’Toole, Madeline Walls (N) d. Alexis Vestal, Korie White 6-1, 6-2

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TN_blan_meganweber.jpg