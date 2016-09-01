Lady Falcons soar on the tennis courts against Trace

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a strong performance across all courts, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Miami Trace 5-0 Thursday in South Central Ohio League action on the CM courts.
The win puts Clinton-Massie at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SCOL.
Hailey Clayborn and Anne Thompson were both winners in their respective singles matches and improved to 8-3 on the year and 3-2 in the SCOL.
Morgan Edgar won her third singles match with a 9-7 tiebreaker win in the second set.
SUMMARY
September 1, 2016
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5 Miami Trace 0
Singles
• Hailey Clayborn defeated Macy Detty 6-1, 6-0
• Anne Thompson defeated Cassie VanDyke 6-2, 6-0
• Morgan Edgar defeated Bayley Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)
Doubles
• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb defeated Anita Pursell, Jackie Wisecup 6-2, 4-6, 6-0
• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly defeated Haiven Pepper, Cameron Bucher 6-0, 6-2
Junior Varsity
• Raelee Shultz defeated Beth Hogsett 8-0
• Nina Lazic, Madison Morgan defeated Kyleigh Slone, Kinzie Seyfang 8-0