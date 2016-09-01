Lady Falcons soar on the tennis courts against Trace

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a strong performance across all courts, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Miami Trace 5-0 Thursday in South Central Ohio League action on the CM courts.

The win puts Clinton-Massie at 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SCOL.

Hailey Clayborn and Anne Thompson were both winners in their respective singles matches and improved to 8-3 on the year and 3-2 in the SCOL.

Morgan Edgar won her third singles match with a 9-7 tiebreaker win in the second set.

SUMMARY

September 1, 2016

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Miami Trace 0

Singles

• Hailey Clayborn defeated Macy Detty 6-1, 6-0

• Anne Thompson defeated Cassie VanDyke 6-2, 6-0

• Morgan Edgar defeated Bayley Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

Doubles

• Claire Carruthers, Hailey Stinchcomb defeated Anita Pursell, Jackie Wisecup 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

• Amber Winemiller, Megan Wonderly defeated Haiven Pepper, Cameron Bucher 6-0, 6-2

Junior Varsity

• Raelee Shultz defeated Beth Hogsett 8-0

• Nina Lazic, Madison Morgan defeated Kyleigh Slone, Kinzie Seyfang 8-0

