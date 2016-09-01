Lady Falcons claw Lady Lions at Colonial Pines

BETHEL — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team had no trouble Thursday with New Richmond, posting a 189 to 246 win on the Lady Lions home course.

Playing on the par 34 Colonial Pines Golf Club layout, the Lady Falcons were led by Gabby Woods who had a 1-over par 35.

Kelsey Smith shot a 49 and Paige Kleinholz had a 54 in her second varsity match.

“Gabby and Kelsey continue their strong play the last couple matches,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “Paige played well for her second varsity match.”

Angela Miller shot a 51 for the Lady Falcons while Emma Filipkowski had a 55 and Chloe Phelps carded a 60.

