Lady Quakers drop opener to UC-Clermont

Visiting UC-Clermont defeated Wilmington College 3-1 Thursday night in the season opening volleyball match at Hermann Court.

Set scores were 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.

Former East Clinton lady Astros Samantha Gaddis played for UC-Clermont and finished the match with a kill, two assists and two digs.

For Wilmington College, Amber Rox had 18 kills, two aces and 18 digs. Jessica Hadley had seven kills, three assists, three aces and a dig. Shelby Wright finished with an ace and a dig. Becca Harting contributed an ace and 13 digs.

Kennedy Harshaw had six kills, six digs and solo blocks. Lauren Fraysier had a kill, five assists and a solo block. Kara Short finished the match with seven kills, an ace and 12 digs. Sydney Smith had two digs. Baillie Diserio had a kill and an ace. Alyssa McKenzie had a kill, 19 assists, two aces and 11 digs.

