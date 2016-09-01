Douglas, Spirk lead Hurricane over Falcons 6-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington overpowered Clinton-Massie 6-0 Thursday in a South Central Ohio League boys soccer match at Frank Irelan Field.

Jalen Douglas notched his third shutout of the season. Coach Imad El-Macharrafie said Douglas’ efforts are “huge for the morale of this team knowing their senior keeper is playing well.”

Sam Spirk and Wyatt Kessler had two goals each for the Hurricane.

“We had a good showing against Clinton Massie,” El-Macharrafie said. “Very proud to see the boys come ready to play after having a hard-fought game on Tuesday. We don’t take anybody lightly in our league and with that mindset it allows us to be dominant from start to finish.”

Charley Schumacher and Seth Gundlach also scored for WHS.

Spirk also recorded four assists in a stellar offensive effort. Schumacher and Kessler had one assist each.

“Spirk has done a great job leading the charge so far this season, scoring in every game we’ve played, including tonight where he had four assists to go along with two goals,” the Hurricane coach said. “We have some things we need to clean up and there’s always things we can be better at but this coaching staff is happy to see the boys playing well and more importantly having fun as a team.”

