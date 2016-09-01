Tigers hand Wildcats first soccer loss 1-0

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate held off a late rush by Blanchester en route to a 1-0 boys soccer victory Thursday in Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference action at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Tigers are 6-0 on the year. The Wildcats drop to 3-1.

Neither team scored for the first 65 minutes of the match.

But the Tigers found the back of the net off a corner kick “that bounced around in the box and eventually off the right post,” BHS coach Jeff Penquite said.

Blanchester goalkeeper Dakota Penquite had 18 saves.

The Wildcats had opportunities to score in the final minutes of the game but were unable to cash in those chances.

