BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team lost its Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference National Division game Thursday to Clermont Northeastern.

The Lady Rockets posted a 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 25-16 win over the Ladycats.

Blanchester is 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the SBCN.

Clermont Northeastern is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.