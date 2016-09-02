Woods sets, team matches CM golf records

The Clinton-Massie girls golf team was part of a couple of records this week.

Gabby Woods established a new nine-hole mark for the Lady Falcons, shooting a 35 Thursday night at Colonial Pines Golf Club in Batavia.

The old mark was a 38 by Alexis Stover.

So for Woods, it was the second time this season the freshman had broken the record. She had a 36 at Majestic Springs Tuesday then came back to set a new mark of 35 on Thursday, coach Tim McGraw said.

As a team, the Lady Falcons team posted a 174 team total on Tuesday at Majestic to match the previous team-best for nine holes set at the Elks 797 Golf Club. Both layouts have a par of 35.

Team members who took part in equaling the school record were Woods, Angela Miller, Kelsey Smith and Emma Filipkowski.

Freshman Gabby Woods twice set a new Clinton-Massie girls golf nine-hole record this week. Her round of 35 is the new standard. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GLF_cm_gabbywoods2.jpg Freshman Gabby Woods twice set a new Clinton-Massie girls golf nine-hole record this week. Her round of 35 is the new standard. Mark Huber | News Journal