Clinton-Massie 28-game home win streak ends 28-21

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The ball bounced Turpin’s way in the waning seconds Friday night and the Spartans ended the Falcons 28-game Frank Irelan Field winning streak.

Turpin quarterback Lucas Smith scored from one yard out with 33.1 seconds to play, lifting the visiting Spartans to a 28-21 win over Clinton-Massie.

The Falcons fall to 1-1 on the year. Turpin, who had no fewer than seven false start penalties on the night, moves to 2-0.

The loss is the first at Frank Irelan Field since Jonathan Alder defeated the Falcons 29-28 on Sept. 9, 2011.

The winning score came after a Turpin fumble at the six was recovered by the Spartans inside the one. With the score tied at 21-21 with approximately 40 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Smith was scrambling on a first down play from the eight when Weston Trampler crashed into Smith at the six.

The ball squirted forward with a pair of Falcons seemingly in line to make the recovery in the end zone. But Jack Campbell of Turpin dove onto the ball inside the one and the Spartan drive was still alive.

On the next play, Smith reached the end zone. With the extra point kick, the Falcons trailed 28-21.

Massie moved the ball to midfield but a last-gasp pass by Devon O’Bryon was intercepted by Turpin’s Will Muscatello.

The Falcons played the game without fullback Brad Hunt and lineman Matt Phillips. Neither player was in uniform. Also, Trey Uetrecht was in uniform but played sparingly, if at all.

Christian Poynter scored on a pair of touchdown runs for Clinton-Massie, each time giving the Falcons a lead. The first touchdown was a two yard run and with Chris Demler’s extra point, Massie led 7-0 in the opening quarter.

Turpin came right back and moved into scoring position but Luke Richardson intercepted a pass near the goal line to thwart a Spartan scoring opportunity.

However later in the second quarter, the Spartans found paydirt when Smith passed to Jake Silverstein and the PAT the score was tied at 7-7 with 3:39 to go until the half.

The Falcons moved the ball downfield quickly, with O’Bryon passing 17 yards to Richardson for the first big play. Jaycob Wolf then ran 33 yards. Wolf started off tackle right on the play, found nothing there and went wide left around the end to move the ball to the 20.

With 43.6 seconds to go until the break, Poynter scampered into the end zone from the 15 on a pitch play to the left. Demler’s kick made it 14-7.

But Turpin got a huge kickoff return by Nathan Hooper to the Clinton-Massie five. Smith went in from the six and the kick tied the game at 14-14 as the teams went to the lockerroom.

In the third quarter, Richardson ran 55 yards on a reverse pitch play however, that drive stalled when Demler’s 27 yard field goal attempt was wide.

It was the second field goal opportunity to fail for the Falcons in the quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Demler lined up for a 45-yard attempt but a bobbled snap ended with Cole O’Bryon running four yards when he needed five for the first down.

Massie went up 21-14 when Weston Trampler ran 29 yards for a touchdown with 9:10 to play in the game.

But the Spartans responded with a 35-yard scoring pass from Smith to Campbell at 7:28. The teams went to the final half of the fourth quarter tied at 21-21.

On its next drive, Massie used nearly six minutes on the clock but came up empty on a fourth and two play at the Turpin 26. The key play to that drive was a fake punt that helped the Falcons convert a fourth and five situation at midfield.

Turpin took over with 1:54 to play and reached the end zone in seven plays to end the Falcons long home winning streak.

Clinton-Massie's Christian Poynter scored a pair of touchdowns Friday but the Falcons came up short against Turpin 28-21 at Frank Irelan Field.

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, or on Twitter @wnjsports

