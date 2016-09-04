Fenwick tops Wilmington 5-2 in boys soccer action

Bishop Fenwick rallied from a 1-0 deficit Saturday and defeated the Wilmington High School boys soccer team 5-2 in a non-conference match at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane led 1-0 but the Falcons grabbed a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

“As much as the loss hurts, we needed to play a game like this,” said WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie. “Even when we had the lead, you could see Fenwick show a very high level IQ of soccer to come back quick and jump up 3-1. We had our chances, some we wish we could have back and others we capitalized on but overall it was a tough battle and our boys fought til the end with only 10 players on the field in the last 20 minutes.”

Wilmington goals were scored by Sam Spirk and Charly Schumacher. Spirk and Wyatt Kessler were credited with assists in the match.

“What we need right now is a few days of rest to heal some guys up,” El-Macharrafie said. “I’m not sure anyone else has seen the amount of matches we have in so little time.”

The Hurricane will host Washington Senior 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Field.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-whs-letter.jpg