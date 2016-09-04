Heys sets new WHS CC record at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Wilmington sophomore Simon Heys set a school record Saturday at the Miamisburg Invitational cross country meet at Medlar Elementary School.

Heys finished eight out of 425 runners in the boys race, clocking a 16:41.2.

Tristin Vail was the top runner for the Lady Hurricane team, finishing 72nd out of 304 runners in 22:40.6.

SUMMARY

September 3, 2016

Miamisburg Invitational

@Medlar Elementary School

Varsity girls results

TEAM

Miamisburg 71 Oakwood 74 Springfield Shawnee 78 Monroe 103 Alter 128 Fairmont 136 Talawanda 24 Chaminade-Julienne 256 Tecumseh 274 Bellbrook 288 Summit Country Day 299 Mt Notre Dame 300 Little Miami 378 Wilmington 391 Wayne 468 Dayton Christian 511 Troy 514 Xenia 529 Trotwood-Madison 536 Springfield Northeastern 601

INDIVIDUALS (304 runners)

1, Perri Bockrath, Alter, 18:12.9; 72, Tristin Vail 22:40.6; 86, Hailey Fugate 23:10.8; 104, Ali Dooley 23:44.2; 109, Sarah Wright 23:52.5; 119, Heather Fryman 24:20.4; 198, Jessica Angst 26:38.5

Varsity boys results

TEAM

Elder 46 Miamisburg 97 Oakwood 146 Springfield Shawnee 154 Fairmont 195 Bellbrook 225 Little Miami 236 Middletown 266 Wayne 270 Chaminade-Julienne 274 Wilmington 297 Monroe 306 Talawanda 343 Troy 391 Tecumseh 394 Alter 421 Kenton Ridge 424 Xenia 468 Springfield Northeastern 543 Dunbar 568 Summit Country Day 599 Dayton Christian 674 Ponitz CTC 700 Stebbins 778 East Dayton Christian 821

INDIVIDUALS (425 runners)

1, Conant Smith, Middletown, 15:38.9; 8, Simon Heys 16:41.2 (WHS record); 52, Bayden Stephens 17:53.7; 58, Tyler Parks 18:01.8; 128, Ricky Dungan 19:02.5; 129, Drew Spendlove 19:05.2; 152, Sam Eastes 19:23.3; 167, Zach Bradshaw 19:36.1; 178, Calvin Walls 19:44.2; 197, Ian Holmes 20:03; 224, Aiden Hester 20:32.3; 226, Cameron Combs 20:34; 258, Tyler Hebb 21:03.8; 289, Nic Hayward 21:25.9; 334, Jackson Tofte 22:40.8; 340, Troy Oates 22:50.4; 358, Jonathan Fender 23;21.6; 360, Garrett Regan 23:26.1; 400, Izaia Billingsley 25:58.7

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Huffy_Hurricane.jpg