JH runners from Blanchester, East Clinton at Ohio Classic

HILLSBORO — Junior high runners from Blanchester and East Clinton competed Saturday in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here at Liberty Park.

In the girls race, Carah Antek of East Clinton was 11th in 16:17. Blanchester’s Caili Baumann was 32nd in 18:19.

On the boys side, Blanchester was ninth with Brett Bandow the lead runner. He was 24th in 14:18.

East Clinton was 11th as a team with Trent Garen crossing the line first for the Astros in 14:45. He finished 35th.

SUMMARY

September 3, 2016

Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza

@Liberty Park, Hillsboro

Middle school girls results

TEAM

Western Brown 41 Waynesville 58 West Union 68 Fairfield 78 Immaculate Heart of Mary 111

INDIVIDUALS (66 runners)

1, Magarah Bloom, Hillsboro, 13:59; 11, Carah Antek, EC, 16:17; 32, Caili Baumann, B, 18:19; 33, Myah Antek, EC, 18:22; 56, Kenzie Kratzer, B, 21:02; 58, Elizabeth Guard, EC, 21:10.

Middle school boys results

TEAM

Waynesville 15 Fairfield 72 Western Brown 119 Miami Trace 135 St Francis DeSales 143 Hillsboro 148 Bethel-Tate 174 North Adams 189 Blanchester 210 West Union 268 East Clinton 277

INDIVIDUALS (114 runners)

1, Collin Amato, Waynesville, 12:06; 24, Brett Bandow, B, 14:18; 29, Carter Stevens, B, 14:37; 35, Trent Garen, EC, 14:45; 56, Taylor Cochran, B, 15:31; 59, Van Frye, EC, 15:34; 60, Jacob Hamm, B, 15:36; 74, Quinten Tolle, EC, 16:39; 75, Brian Miller, B, 16:41; 83, Jacob Haun, B, 17:07; 87, Justin Arnold, EC, 17:39; 96, Zach Vest, EC, 19:06; 98, Clayton Baker, B, 19:40; 102, Michael Daniel, EC, 21:29; 114, Conner Beitush, EC, 33:27.