LEBANON — Clinton-Massie’s Emma Muterspaw was seventh Saturday at the Lebanon Running Warrior Cross Country Invitational.

Muterspaw ran 13:19 and was seventh among the 189 girls in the race. Maddy Spiewak was 102nd in 16:33 for the CMMS girls.

Braydon Green was the top CMMS boys runner, placing 49th out of 275 runners in 13:14. Bryce Hensley was 75th in 13:40 and Toby Hayes was 248th in 18:29.