Massie CC competes at Running Warrior CC Inv.

LEBANON — Clinton-Massie’s cross country teams competed Saturday in the Lebanon Running Warrior Cross Country meet.

The boys had a full team and were 11th overall. Lebanon won the meet with Sycamore second and Springboro third.

AJ Houseman had the top finish. She was 19th in the girls race, clocking a 21:41.

Jacob Whitaker was the first finisher for the boys, posing a time of 18:33 and placing 54th.

“The team is showing good improvement,” Clinton-Massie coach Dean Richardson said. “I’m happy with where we are at this point in the season. We just need to continue to work hard in practice and our times will continue to drop.”

Also for the girls, Katie Hughes was 26th in 22:14 and Lilly Lentine was 34th in 22:55.

For the boys, Alex Hudson was 63rd in 18:58, Logan Fisher 74th in 20:12, Noah Brausch 78th in 20:50, Nate Baker 89th in 22:16, Brennen Swope 90th in 22:29 and Brandon Williams 92nd in 22:32.

In the boys open race, Jakob Meranda ran 22:31, Talent Sagraves 22:46, Clayton Amburgy 28:21 and Alex Shelton 31:54.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LOGO-cm-letter.jpg