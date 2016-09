Presale tickets for Wilmington High School’s varsity football game Friday at Butler High School will be on sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Presale tickets may be purchased in the high school athletic office, according to WHS athletic director Troy Diels.

Presale tickets are $4 for students and senior citizens, and $6 for adults. At the gate Friday night, all tickets are $8.

