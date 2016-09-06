Lady Falcons cruise to win over Lady Astros at Majestic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated East Clinton 179 to 226 Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

The win improves the Lady Falcons to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the SCOL.

Playing the par 35 front nine at Majestic, Gabby Woods led the way with a 41.

Angela Miller, who has shrugged off a slow start, posted a 42.

“The girls continue to play well,” coach Tim McGraw said. “Angela is starting to play very well. She hit a rough patch to start the year.”

Jezreel Forand had a 47 while Kelsey Smith and Taylor Kropp both had 49s. Emma Filipkowski had a 57.

