Cooper: Wild finish possible in SCOL tennis

The Wilmington High School tennis team dropped its South Central Ohio League match Tuesday to Chillicothe on the WHS courts, 4-1.

The Lady Hurricane falls to 6-5 overall and 4-2 in the league.

“This is the best Chillicothe team I’ve seen over the years,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Natalie Drotleff is the best third singles players Brooklyn (Nielsen) has faced all year, including Beavercreek.”

The lone WHS win came at second doubles where Kalista Adkins and Emily Davis posted a 6-0, 6-1 win. Cooper said this doubles team is playing with good chemistry and confidence at this point in the season.

Katie Schroeder, playing at first singles, lost a three-setter.

“Chillicothe is the team to beat right now and we are looking forward to the second half of our season,” said Cooper. “Washington Senior played Chilli tough earlier and this could end up like two years ago when everyone in the SCOL took turns beating each other at the top and there was a shared title. There is still lots of tennis to be played.”

SUMMARY

September 6, 2016

@Wilmington High School

Chillicothe 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

• Katie Schroeder was def by Madeline Digges 1-6, 6-4, 7-10

• Sophie Reed was def by Carly McCloy 1-6, 0-6

• Brooklyn Nielsen was def by Natalie Drotleff 3-6, 1-6

Doubles

• Allie Kees, Veronica Ilg were def by Jera Copley, Brittany Harper 3-6, 3-6

• Emily Davis, Kalista Adkins defeated Hannah Kessler, Heidi Arth 6-0, 6-1

