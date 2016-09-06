WHS golfers stay hot, top East Clinton at SHCC

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School boys golf team posted a 168 and defeated East Clinton by 28 strokes Tuesday in a South Central Ohio League match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Hunter DeWeese and Dylan Combs were co-match medalists for the Hurricane, both posting 39s on the front nine.

Jack Murphy and Zach Wyrick had 45s for Wilmington while Drew Carey came in with a 46. Cameron Smart shot a 50.

For East Clinton, with a 196 team total, Shane Streber and Ethan Cornwell led the way with 48s.

Gage McConnahay had a 49 and Jake Olds carded a 51. Brendon Walters shot a 53 and Aiden Henson had a 59.

