BLANCHESTER — Unable to find the back of the net, the Blanchester boys soccer team settled for a 0-0 tie Tuesday with Georgetown in a Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference match at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester is 3-1-1 on the year.

Coach Troy Ballinger said his squad has “struggled the last two games to find the net for a goal.”

Dakota Penquite had 12 saves for the Wildcats in goal.

Blanchester had 15 shots in the match with nine on frame.

