Kenyon sweeps Wilmington in Div. III volleyball

The Wilmington College volleyball team fell to Kenyon in straight sets Tuesday, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16, in non-conference action at Fred Raizk Arena in Hermann Court.

Senior Kara Short (Conover, OH/Fairlawn) and freshman Jessica Hadley (Germantown, OH/Valley View) each recorded five kills. Hadley had 16 attempts, while Short had 15. Freshman Amber Rox (Lawrenceburg, IN/Lawrenceburg) added four kills on 22 attempts.

Freshman Alyssa McKenzie (Adrian, MI/Adrian) dished out 15 of Wilmington’s 16 assists, and led the team with seven digs. Junior Becca Harting (Farmersville, OH/Valley View) finished with six digs, and Rox added 5. Hadley and Rox each finished with one block solo and one assisted block.

Wilmington (0-2) has a quick turnaround as the Fightin’ Quakers host Franklin 7 p.m. Wednesday.

