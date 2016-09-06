Blan third in first SBAACN divisional golf match

The Blanchester golf team finished third Tuesday in the first Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference divisional matchup at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The National Division teams met in Wilmington with Georgetown edging Clermont Northeastern 175 to 176. The Wildcats came in next with a 202 and were followed by Bethel-Tate 218, Felicity 222 and Williamsburg 231.

Lance Sininger of Georgetown was the overall medalist with a 1-over par 36 on the front nine.

For Blanchester, Clayton Guy led with a 46 and Conner Cook shot a 47. Ashlin Benne came in with a 54 and Aaron Anderson had a 55 for Aaron Lawson’s Wildcats, now 4-9 on the year.

