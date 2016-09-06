Blan, EC compete in Jim Neu Cross Country Invitational

MT. ORAB — Blanchester and East Clinton cross country runners took part in the 3-kilometer Jim Neu Cross Country Invitational Tuesday at Western Brown High School.

The Blanchester boys were fourth overall while Blanchester’s Hunter Browning and Savannah Rhodes was both fifth in their respective races.

For East Clinton, Danny Feal Fajardo was the first boy across the line, placing 48th in 13:03.87. Veronica Brewer led the Lady Astros by finishing 16th in 15:44.02.

Rhodes clocked a 14:11.63 for BHS while Browning ran an 11:18.51.

SUMMARY

September 6, 2016

Jim Neu Cross Country Invitational

@Western Brown High School

Varsity boys results

TEAM

New Richmond 69 Batavia 80 Western Brown 114 Blanchester 120 Eastern Brown 124 Mt Healthy 150 Bethel-Tate 165 Felicity 181 Goshen 207 Georgetown 247 Miami Valley Christian 268 East Clinton 343

INDIVIDUAL (139 runners)

1, Blake Rigdon, Eastern Brown, 10:17.39; 5, Hunter Browning, B, 11:18.51; 22, Sean Holland, B, 12:07.15; 30, Tyler Holland, B, 12:24.61; 31, Ricky Davis, B, 12;28.03; 34, Jordan Stroud, B, 12:34; 48, Danny Feal Fajardo, EC, 13:03.87; 64, Ashton Steward, B, 13:30.01; 78, Elijah Howard, EC, 14:03.98; 85, Samuel Reinhart, B, 14:20.94; 88, Jacob Howard, EC, 14:30.31; 92, Mathew O’Neil, B, 14:51.34; 105, Nick Phillips, B, 15:41.73; 109, John Cline, EC, 16:01.56; 110, Avery Wood, EC, 16:15.5; 116, Josh Cline, EC, 16:40.69; 120, Matt Mitchell, EC, 17:24.87; 125, Jack Whittenburg, EC, 18:05.66; 126, Zach Mitchell, EC, 18:19.79; 133, Bill Rannells, B, 19:25.63

Varsity girls results

TEAM

New Richmond 57 Eastern Brown 69 Bethel-Tate 81 Western Brown 101 Felicity 114 Georgetown 115 East Clinton 135

INDIVIDUAL (66 runners)

1, Jenna Burns, New Richmond, 12:50.15; 5, Savannah Rhodes, B, 14:11.63; 16, Veronica Brewer, EC, 15:44.02; 17, Elecia Patton, B, 15:45.95; 27, Rebecca Bevan, EC, 17:02.37; 36, Mersadees Gulley, EC, 18:10.87; 52, Alex Hughes, EC, 20:41.86; 57, Emilee Cross, EC, 21:59.41

